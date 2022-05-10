Royal Thai Army bans Lazada over improper advertisement

The Royal Thai Army prohibits its units from ordering products via the Lazada online commerce platform and blocks the service provider from delivering ordered products in army units.

Col Sirichan Ngathong, deputy spokeswoman of the army, said the order was made after Lazada had had an advertisement produced in the way that offended the (royal) institution and had severe impacts on the feelings of Thai people.



The army prohibited all units and organizations under its jurisdiction from ordering products via Lazada and did not allow products ordered via Lazada to be delivered within army compounds and the areas under its supervision, she said.







That was aimed at expressing the intention to protect the institution and using a social measure to reject the organization that made an improper movement and divided Thai society. The boycott took immediate effect on May 9, Col Sirichan said. (TNA)

































