Thailand looks to using technology to care for aging society

Thailand Development Research Institute Foundation (TDRI) has suggested leveraging technology in the production of quality workforces to help look after aging and new generations.

TDRI cited data from the Office of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on current and future population trends over the coming decades.



The NESDC projects that Thailand will see a decrease in population at a rate of minus 0.2% per year. It also forecasts that the Kingdom will have a population of 65.4 million by the year 2040.

Children aged newborn to 14 are expected to shrink from 16.9% of the population in 2020 to 12.8% in 2040. Elderly over the age of 60 would meanwhile constitute 31.28% by 2040 – a leap from just 18% in 2020. The prediction model also sees people in the working age of 15 – 59 making up 56% of the population in 2040, down from 65% in 2020.







TDRI said the nation should look into using robots and drones to replace human workers in certain positions. It added that the government should provide support measures for people who cannot adjust to changes, such as financial assistance for senior citizens.

The agency also said the government should set aside funds to train younger and current generations with new workforce skills.

To fund these initiatives, TDRI recommends collecting more taxes from land and building owners, the super-rich, and those deploying robots and drones. (NNT)

































