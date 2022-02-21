Thai-Malaysian checkpoints to reopen in March

The government plans to reopen checkpoints along the Thai-Malaysian border to welcome visitors next month.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to consider the border reopening in March to receive visitors through the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun.



Malaysia was ready for the border reopening and the prime minister assigned the Foreign Ministry to coordinate it with Malaysia so that both countries would officially approve the reopening, she said.

Omicron outbreaks had postponed the border reopening with Malaysia from January. As COVID-19 situations were under control, the government was working out the border reopening to stimulate the economy and the tourism sector in particular, the spokeswoman said.







Organizations concerned were preparing procedures concerning visas, COVID-19 tests, hotels with disease control standards and COVID-Free Setting measures in the service sector that served tourists covering transport services, tourist destinations, eateries and department stores, Ms Rachada said. (TNA)































