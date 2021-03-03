Thailand logs 35 new Coronavirus cases on March 3 while 541 being treated in hospitals

Home COVID-19 Update Thailand logs 35 new Coronavirus cases on March 3 while 541 being...
Thai singer-turned-activist arrested for lese majeste and arson in Bangkok
Police arrested a singer-turned-activist suspected of torching the property in front of its Klongprem Central Prison. Chai-amorn Kaewwiboonpan, better known as Ammy The Bottom Blues,...
Myanmar situations concern Thailand and all ASEAN countries
ASEAN foreign ministers expressed their concerns about situations in Myanmar amid call for the release of detainees. Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign...
Thai Airways will resume international flights to Europe after endorsed rehabilitation plan
The management of Thai Airways International (THAI) is confident that its creditors will endorse its rehabilitation plan on May 12 and it will resume...
Thai Boxing added to European Games 2023
BANGKOK – Muay Thai, Thailand’s national sport was added to the European Games 2023, according to Thai Koo Fah Facebook page. The European Games is...
Thailand allows international passengers to transit at airports
Thailand is now allowing international passengers to transit at Thai airports from 1 March, 2021, thus bringing the types of aircraft or flights allowed...