Myanmar situations concern Thailand and all ASEAN countries

ASEAN foreign ministers expressed their concerns about situations in Myanmar amid call for the release of detainees.

Tanee Sangrat, spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the concerns were voiced in the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting organized via a video conference system on March 2.

Foreign ministers in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations were updated on situations in Myanmar and asked all parties in Myanmar to be patient and flexible and avoid any action that would escalate into violence, the spokesman said.







The meeting called on all relevant parties to organize negotiations to settle situations in Myanmar peacefully.

On the occasion, ASEAN foreign ministers confirmed that ASEAN was supporting Myanmar in restoring its order peacefully and constructively while some member states asked Myanmar to release political detainees and allow representatives of the United Nations to contact stakeholders in Myanmar.







Representing Thailand, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai emphasized that trust was highly important and Thailand, as a neigboring country of Myanmar, wanted peaceful and sustainable solutions to problems in Myanmar for the sake of its people, Mr Tanee said. (TNA)











