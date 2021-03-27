Thailand launches new tourism campaign highlighting temples and places of worship

The Tourism Authority of Thailand has launched a new tourism campaign highlighting temples and other places of worship, offering tourism products for specific tourists while promoting the preservation of Thai traditions.



The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) campaign is known as the WAT, short for Worship Activities Tradition, as a preparation for the country’s anticipated reopening to tourists.







TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn said the TAT has created 15 tourism routes across the country that lead tourists to places of worship and other tourism attractions, with a connection to local communities.

Speaking at the press conference, the Minister of Tourism and Sports Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, said the new campaign will offer domestic tourists information on places of worship that they can visit and pay their respects to, while at the same time experiencing local cultures and traditions in each area.







The Minister of Culture Ittipol Khunpluem says religious tourism attractions are considered key assets in Thailand’s cultural resources, while the WAT campaign also helps promote the preservation of Thai culture and helps local businesses generate income.

Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said today the WAT campaign combines traditional beliefs with tourism to deliver new faith tourism options.

The National Office of Buddhism has already made preparations at these places of worship to welcome visitors, with health and safety measures against the transmission of COVID-19 in place at each site.

Destinations of the 15 WAT tourism routes are Pichit, Phrae, Nan, Chiang Rai, Chainat, Saraburi, Phetchaburi, Buriram, Chaiyaphum, Nakhon Phanom, Rayong, Prachin Buri, Phang Nga, Surat Thani, and Songkhla. More information on this campaign is available on ww.tourismthailand.org/tourismproduct website, www.facebook.com/Tourismproducts, and the 1672 hotline. (NNT)

















