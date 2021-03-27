Pattaya rounds up 15 homeless beggars

Chonburi and Pattaya officials rounded up 15 beggars and homeless people following complaints from tourists and business owners.



Sasikamol Liemruk, director of the Chonburi Protection Center for the Destitute, led Pattaya health workers and security officers on a survey of Walking Street, Beach and Second roads, and Soi Buakhao March 25.







Those exhibiting mental health problems were sent to Banglamung Hospital while the rest were taken to the province’s shelter. Any migrants from neighboring countries will be deported.















