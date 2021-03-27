Bangkok begins vaccinations in local communities

The Bangkok City Hall has opened a vaccination center in Phasi Charoen district, bordering Samut Sakhon province, with 908 people requesting to be vaccinated at the time of this report.



The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has commenced a vaccination program in Phasi Charoen district, which is one of the 6 Bangkok districts bordering Samut Sakhon province, where the majority of COVID-19 cases have been reported in the new wave since December last year.







Deputy Governor of Bangkok Pol Lt Gen Sophon Phisutthiwong inspected a temporary vaccination center, located at Wat Nimmanoradee, where he urged health workers to consider the safety of vaccine recipients and themselves as top priority.







The temporary vaccination center will be open until Saturday, with a target of inoculating 1,700-2,000 people. So far, 908 people in Phasi Charoen have signed up for the vaccine, while city hall is targeting vendors in 17 markets in the province.



Deputy Governor Pol Lt Gen Sophon said vaccine recipients should continue to practice personal protective measures, by wearing a mask in public, keeping their distance, washing hands frequently, having their temperature taken, as well as checking in and out at public venues on Thai Chana platform. (NNT)













