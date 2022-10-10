Thailand launches new self-drive tourism manual for ASEAN countries for tourists

A new self-drive tourism manual for ASEAN is now available containing important details and need-to-know information on driving in each of the region ’s member countries as well as suggested tour routes, advises the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Available for free download via this link, the guidebook was collectively produced by the 10 ASEAN countries, and is an initiative under the ASEAN Tourism Strategic Plan (ATSP) 2016-2025, with Thailand – through the Department of Tourism under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports – being the main coordinator.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “The self-drive tourism manual for ASEAN aims to provide self-drive tourists with everything they need to know about driving in ASEAN countries. We hope it will serve to inspire people to explore the many diverse cultures, attractions, and landscapes of this fascinating region, both intra-ASEAN travellers and tourists from across the globe like Europe and America who could, for example, combine a visit to Thailand with visits to Lao PDR., Myanmar, Cambodia, or Malaysia to be enjoyed at their own pace, along their own routes.”

The self-drive guidebook is aimed at encouraging those tourists who would like to explore any or all of the ASEAN countries – Thailand, Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR., Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam – by driving themselves, to do so and to do so safely and enjoyably.







The guidebook collated information and ideas from ATSP-related seminars on self-driving tourism in ASEAN and covers various topics, rules, and regulations.

There is per-country information and sections on visa and entry requirements, vehicle permits, border details and cross-border procedures, documentation requirements, COVID-19 situation and vaccine passport website links, speed limits, code of conduct, and dos and don’ts for self-drive tourism, emergency and contact numbers, and useful links. There is also a map showing which countries are left-side driving and which are right-side driving.







Recommended self-drive routes are provided for each country covering major highlights and second-tier destinations, and cross-border routes combining different countries. The information and details in the guidebook are also designed to help self-drive tourists create their own itineraries.

For Thailand, for example, there are around 20 suggested routes that link the kingdom with either Myanmar, Cambodia, Lao PDR., or Malaysia. These routes include:

-For Thailand and Myanmar: Tak-Mae Sot-Myawaddy, Chiang Rai-Mae Sai-Chiang Tung-Sipo, and Ranong-Myanmar Island;

-For Thailand and Cambodia: Chanthaburi-Battambang, Aranyaprathet-Tonle Sap-Angkor Wat-Angkor Thom, and Sea of Trat-Sea of Cambodia;

-For Thailand and Lao PDR.: Udon Thani-Vientiane-Luang Prabang, Ubon Ratchathani-Southern Lao PDR.-Khone Phapheng-Liphi-Wat Phou, Nakhon Phanom-Mukdahan-Savannakhet-Thakhek, and Loei-Luang Prabang;

-For Thailand and Malaysia: Hat Yai-Sadao-Kuala Lumpur-Melaka, Satun-Padang Besar-Perlis-Langkawi, and Hat Yai-Pattani-Yala-Betong-Pengkalan Hulu-Penang-Kedah.





There are also 25 suggested routes within Thailand itself. Enticingly named, these include:

-‘An Adventure-Packed Trip at the Andaman Sea (Krabi-Satun-Phang-nga),

-‘View the Mountains and Drive Straight to Prachuap (Phetchaburi-Prachuap Khiri Khan),

-‘Wander through the Embrace of the Mountains’ (Nakhon Ratchasima-Nakhon Nayok),

-‘Road-a-Palooza to Southern Isan!’ (Buri Ram-Surin-Si Sa Ket),

-‘The Route of Dharma and Nature’ (Chiang Mai-Chiang Rai),

-‘The Mae Hong Son-Chiang Mai Loop and Sea of Mist’ (Mae Hong Son-Chiang Mai). (TAT)

































