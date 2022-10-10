Thai PM orders Police Chief to control narcotics with severe punishment

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all relevant agencies to seriously tackle narcotics and bring drug addicts to rehabilitation.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said Gen Prayut ordered police to actively and continuously suppress all parties involved in illicit drug business to boost public confidence.

In response, national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas joined forces with all organizations concerned to intensify narcotic suppression and impose asset-related measures against culprits including the seizure of drug-related assets and prosecution against money-laundering.







The prime minister ordered relevant officials to list drug addicts with mental illness in their respective areas and bring them to rehabilitation starting with those suffering serious mental health effects, the government spokesman said.

The prime minister emphasized that police commanders at all levels had to follow his order and seriously prevent their subordinates from abusing drugs both directly and indirectly.







People can report illicit drug business to the hotline number 1386 and will receive rewards after the arrest of drug traffickers. The government guarantees the safety of informants, Mr Anucha said. (TNA)



































