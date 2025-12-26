German businessman brings Christmas cheer to HHN Foundation in Pattaya, donates over 100 gifts to children

PATTAYA, Thailand — More than 100 Christmas gifts were delivered to children at the HHN Foundation for Thai Children on December 24, as part of a warm and joyful Christmas celebration held at the ASEAN Learning Center.

The event was supported by Mr. Hubert Grevenkamp, a German businessman and long-time supporter of the foundation, who joined staff and children in celebrating Christmas — a season traditionally centered on giving, kindness, and sharing happiness.







During the ceremony, Mr. Grevenkamp presented certificates of achievement from the Winner English Online Program to students in Year 4 and Year 5, recognizing their dedication and progress in English studies throughout the year. The event was hosted by Ms. Ratchada Chomjinda, Director of the HHN Foundation for Thai Children, along with Mr. Siromes Akkarapongpanich, Deputy Director, foundation staff, and students.

The atmosphere was filled with smiles as children performed Christmas songs and shared New Year wishes. The highlight of the celebration was a gift raffle, where Mr. Grevenkamp donated large school bags packed with toys, stationery, and gifts — creating excitement, laughter, and unforgettable moments for every child.



Mr. Grevenkamp also offered words of encouragement, inspiring the children to stay focused on their education and approach life with confidence and determination.

Organizers said the event not only celebrated the festive season but also created meaningful memories and delivered positive energy to children under the foundation’s care, ahead of the long holiday break from December 25, 2025, to January 4, 2026.



































