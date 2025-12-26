Chonburi lights up the night as Pattaya Countdown 2026 leads New Year celebrations

PATTAYA, Thailand – Chonburi is set to welcome New Year 2026 in spectacular style, with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Pattaya Office unveiling a lineup of year-end and countdown celebrations across the province. From beachfront concerts and dazzling light displays to breathtaking fireworks, the festive atmosphere promises excitement for locals and visitors alike.

The undisputed highlight is Pattaya Countdown 2026 Monomax, taking place from December 29–31, 2025, along Pattaya Beach. The three-day celebration will feature non-stop concerts by top Thai artists, vibrant stage productions, and a stunning fireworks show marking the midnight countdown into 2026, reaffirming Pattaya’s reputation as one of Thailand’s premier New Year destinations.







Beyond Pattaya Beach, celebrations will extend across Koh Larn, Bangsaen, and major shopping and lifestyle hubs in the city, including Terminal 21 Pattaya, Central Pattaya, and Central Marina Outlet, all hosting their own countdown events with popular performers, festive decorations, and lively entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, Si Racha will host a special New Year countdown fireworks display, offering another scenic spot for visitors to welcome the new year under illuminated skies.

With music, lights, fireworks, and seaside celebrations across multiple locations, Chonburi is ready to deliver an unforgettable farewell to 2025 and a vibrant start to 2026.















































