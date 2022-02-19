Thailand launches new campaign to enhances skills in food production

The Department of Labor Protection and Welfare (DLPW) has launched a campaign with a food producer to improve workers’ skills, as well as promote workers’ rights and welfare. This campaign also aims to enhance the competitiveness of Thai industries at the international level.



The DLPW has therefore signed an agreement with Charoen Pokphand Foods to launch a skills promotion campaign.

The campaign is expected to benefit the employers whose brands and products will be recognized as ethical and free from human trafficking and exploitation.







DLPW Director-General NiyomSongkaew said improving workers’ living conditions will help boost confidence among trade partners and consumers, while also increasing the global competitiveness of Thai industries.

Under the agreement, around 6,000 employees at some 200 Charoen Pokphand Foods’ facilities nationwide will have access to activities and resources provided by the DLPW.(NNT)

































