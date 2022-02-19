Sattahip District flooded by 3 hours of heavy rain

Many parts of Sattahip District flooded during three hours of rainfall.

Residents were warned to store their property high enough so that water inundating their house wouldn’t cause too much damage.

The Feb. 17 storm created high water levels in Muang District, particularly around the Prince of Chumphon Garden.



Many cars broke down and traffic was jammed because the rain came during the evening rush hour. Moreover, houses in lowlands and in sub-roads flooded and were damaged.

After the rain stopped for about 30 minutes, flood waters started draining.

































