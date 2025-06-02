Thailand launches nationwide ‘Pride City Network 2025’ with over 30 LGBTQIAN+ events in June

BANGKOK, Thailand – Thailand is hosting a nationwide series of LGBTQIAN+ events throughout June 2025 under the banner of “Pride City Network 2025,” with celebrations spanning nearly every region. The campaign follows the Bangkok Pride Festival, which concluded on June 1, and features more than 30 local Pride events, each contributing to a growing culture of inclusion across the country.

Cities across the north, northeast, south, central, and eastern regions are taking part. Chiang Mai, Mae Hong Son, Nan, and Phayao are among the northern provinces organizing parades and public gatherings. In the northeast, events are planned in Yasothon, Loei, Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, and Nakhon Ratchasima. The eastern region includes Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Pattaya, while southern cities such as Phuket, Krabi, Hat Yai, and Trang are combining Pride festivities with local cultural activities and film screenings.







Each city’s event is organized around the shared national theme “Born This Way,” while also incorporating local identity and community involvement. These celebrations include parades, performances, public forums, and outreach activities that highlight the diversity and lived experiences of the LGBTQIAN+ community in Thailand.

The coordinated effort allows individual cities to hold independent events while remaining part of a unified network. Themes such as equal rights, creative expression, and inclusive education run through the programs, helping to build awareness at both local and national levels.

As of June 2, events are continuing across the country, with local authorities, civic groups, and cultural organizations supporting the Pride calendar. (NNT)





































