Phu Kradueng Cable Car project moves forward with focus on accessibility, environment, and safety

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports is moving ahead with the Phu Kradueng Cable Car project under the concept of “Tourism for All” in Loei province. This initiative emphasizes equal access, environmental sustainability, and community well-being.

A thorough Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) is being conducted, ensuring full legal compliance across environmental, physical, social, health, and community aspects. Transparent public consultations have also been held to ensure inclusive decision-making.







Beyond promoting local economic development, the cable car will also serve as a vital emergency route for tourists, park staff, and even wildlife.

The project will span 2 years and 6 months, progressing through 3 major phases:

* Phase 1 (May 2025 – Mar 2026): In-depth EIA study and public hearings

* Phase 2 (Apr – Aug 2026): Submit EIA and seek official approvals

* Phase 3 (Sep 2026 – Nov 2027): Begin construction of the cable car (12-month target) (PRD)

































