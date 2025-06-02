PM leads 300,000 at Bangkok Pride 2025, celebrates equality and marriage law milestone

BANGKOK, Thailand – Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra joined the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 on June 1, participating alongside more than 300,000 attendees at the National Stadium in central Bangkok. Held under the theme “Born This Way,” the event launched Pride Month celebrations nationwide, promoting equality and acceptance for people of diverse gender identities and sexual orientations.

Joined by cabinet ministers and LGBTQIAN+ community leaders, the Prime Minister took part in a vibrant parade stretching over 3 kilometers from the National Stadium to CentralWorld. The march featured Thailand’s longest Pride flag, measuring over 200 meters, and included seven themed segments representing topics such as marriage equality, healthcare access, cultural contributions, and environmental inclusion.







Throughout the day, events included the Bangkok Pride Forum 2025 and a Pride forum at the main stage in Siam Square. Topics ranged from health and human rights to education and the pink economy. Civil society groups, government agencies, and private sector representatives engaged in discussions to support greater LGBTQIAN+ inclusion across Thai society.

The Prime Minister also presented Provincial Pride Flags to members of the Pride City Network, recognizing regional participation and extending the month-long celebration beyond Bangkok. She reaffirmed the government’s support for legal equality, referencing Thailand’s recent adoption of the Marriage Equality Law. (NNT)





































