Thailand launches Green Climate Fund (GCF)-financed program

The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry and UNDP have launched the Green Climate Fund (GCF)-financed program titled “Increasing resilience to climate change impacts in marine and coastal areas along the Gulf of Thailand.”







Office of Natural Resources and Environmental Policy and Planning (ONEP) Secretary-General Raweewan Bhuridej said this program will serve as a mechanism for cooperation between UNDP and ONEP and drive the implementation of the adaptation process considering climate change factors along Thailand’s coastal areas to create climate resilience.



The new GCF-financed program will support Thailand in advancing its climate change adaptation planning in relation to marine and coastal areas in the Gulf of Thailand.







In addition, the program aims to contribute towards several Sustainable Development Goals as outlined in the 2030 agenda, including solutions to reduce disaster risks, enabling climate change adaptation and mitigation. (NNT)













