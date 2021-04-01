Thailand kicks off 7-day quarantine rule for vaccinated people today

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has confirmed quarantine will be reduced to seven days for people coming from overseas who have received two doses of vaccine at least 14 days before arrival, beginning on April 1.



CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson said people who had not been vaccinated, had received only one dose of vaccine, or whose second shot was less than 14 days previously, would spend 10 days in quarantine.







The counting of quarantine days would start right away for arrivals between midnight and 6pm. For later arrivals, day 1 of quarantine would start the following day. Foreigners must test negative for Covid-19 before coming to Thailand.







For seven-day quarantine, foreigners would be tested once after arrival, on days 5-6. Thai returnees who were not tested before flying would be required to give a sample on arrival and be tested once more, on days 5-6. (NNT)













