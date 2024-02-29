Thailand launches first health care center for monks in Uthai Thani

The Ministry of Public Health, the Ministry of Interior, and the Prime Minister’s Office have collaborated to open Thailand’s first health care center for monks.

The initiative is part of the project to look after the health of Buddhist monks and novices, marking the 6th cycle or 72nd birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Rama the 10th this year.

The opening ceremony of the campaign was presided over by Cholnan Srikaew, Minister of Public Health, Puangpet Chunlaiad, Minister attached to the Office of the Prime Minister, Chada Thaised, Deputy Interior Minister, and representatives from the Sangha Supreme Council.







A significant activity of this project was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Ministry of Public Health and the National Office of Buddhism for the healthcare of Buddhist monks and novices. The healthcare center, located at Wat Chantaram — also known as Wat Tha Sung — in the capital district of Uthai Thani, aims to improve the quality of life for ailing monks.

The center is equipped with modern technology innovations including a Virtual Hospital to support high-quality services, allowing monks access to quality health care services.







The initiative also involves coordination between temples and hospitals, with health-promoting monks in temples who have undergone training in basic first aid for monks, ready to offer health advice according to Buddhist disciplinary principles and prepare for the care of elderly monks within the temple.

Moreover, the center will provide health education and assistance to relatives and the community, aiming for good health in accordance with Thai lifestyle and social context. (NNT)

















































