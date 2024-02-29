Thailand-India discuss megaproject investment and alternative medicine

Thailand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs has visited India, where officials from both countries held a joint commission meeting on bilateral cooperation. Both sides took this opportunity to discuss trade and investment, cooperation on alternative medicine, while Thailand has invited India to take part in the country’s Landbridge megaproject investment.







The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara co-chaired the 10th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JC) with India’s Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, as part of the Thai foreign minister’s official visit to India.

Among the topics discussed at this meeting is Thailand’s target to push forward trade and investment value to 35 billion U.S. dollar by the year 2027, which the Foreign Minister said would require more free trade agreement talks beyond the current 82 items currently leveraging the free trade agreement between both countries.







On the Thai government’s Landbridge megaproject, Mr Parnpree said India has expressed their interest, however they would need to consider more details related to the project. This project by the Thai government could help provide India with better maritime connectivity, and further promote the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) between 7 countries.

The Thai foreign minister on this occasion signed on the resolution of this meeting, and witnessed the signing ceremony of a Memorandum Of Understanding (MOU) on the Ayurveda alternative medicine between Thailand’s Department of Thai Traditional and Alternative Medicine and the National Institute of Ayurveda in Jaipur. This institute is recognized as a specialized public institution for Ayurveda that provides clinical training, research, and quality patient care in the alternative medicine branch of Ayurveda in India. (NNT)











































