FA Thailand apologizes for SEA Games soccer brawls in the final against Indonesia in Cambodia

The Football Association of Thailand (FA Thailand) has apologized and promised “severe punishments” for wrongdoers after brawls marred the South East Asia Games (SEA Games) soccer final against Indonesia in Cambodia.

Indonesia won the under-23 match 5-2 on Tuesday (16 May) after extra time, by which time Thailand had been reduced to eight players and the Indonesians to 10 in the wake of four red cards and two all-in brawls.







FA Thailand said the incidents at Phnom Penh’s Olympic Stadium had damaged the image of the national team and singled out the involvement of their coaching staff for particular criticism.

It said in a statement that “The association would like to express its disappointment and apologize for the chaotic incident that occurred off pitch.” It added, “There will be a committee to investigate all those involved and there will be punishment, there will be no protection to those involved. The investigation will begin immediately when the team returns home.”







The first brawl was sparked when the referee blew his whistle close to full time and Indonesia’s players and coaches celebrated thinking they had won the game 2-1.

The whistle was in fact for a free kick, from which Yotsakorn Burapha scored an equalizer which triggered violent clashes between the two benches.

That sent the match into extra time but Indonesia were soon back in front, sparking another flurry of shoves, punches and kicks between coaches and players from both sides which stadium security were forced to break up.

Indonesia coach Indra Sjafri was in no mood to hold grudges after leading his country to the SEA Games gold medal for the first time since 1991, saying: “Let this be the momentum of the resurrection of Indonesian football.” (NNT)















