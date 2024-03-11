Khao Kheow Open Zoo keeps animals cool amid heatwave

SRI RACHA, Thailand – The management of Khao Kheow Open Zoo, in Sri Racha, 45 kms north of Pattaya, has taken proactive measures to address the extreme heatwave engulfing the region, with temperatures soaring to a staggering 51.4 degrees Celsius, by pioneering an initiative aimed at safeguarding the well-being of its animal residents amidst the scorching conditions.







In response to the intensifying heat, the zoo has introduced specialized measures, including the provision of frozen red popsicles and chilled fruits tailored to the dietary preferences of its diverse array of creatures. Crafted from a delectable blend of oranges, watermelons, and apples, infused with sweet syrup, these frozen treats offer a refreshing respite for animals capable of licking and consuming frozen substances. Notably, gibbons and bears have emerged as primary beneficiaries of this innovative cooling endeavour, revelling in the icy relief provided by the zoo’s thoughtful initiative.

Moreover, the zookeepers have orchestrated a bespoke treat for the majestic white lions, furnishing them with frozen pork legs and fresh blood for an invigorating reprieve from the searing temperatures. This meticulous attention to the dietary and physiological needs of the zoo’s inhabitants underscores the unwavering commitment to their welfare in the face of adverse weather conditions.







Narongwit Chotchoy, director of Khao Kheow Open Zoo emphasized the imperative of prioritizing the welfare of the animals during such extreme climatic fluctuations, highlighting the deleterious consequences of neglecting their needs amidst the scorching heat. The proactive measures undertaken by Khao Kheow Open Zoo have garnered widespread acclaim from visitors, both domestic and international, who have been captivated by the colourful and innovative approach to animal welfare.







As the scorching temperatures persist, Khao Kheow Open Zoo remains steadfast in its commitment to exploring innovative avenues to ensure the comfort and well-being of its cherished inhabitants. In the midst of the heatwave, the zoo stands as a beacon of resilience and compassion, embodying the ethos of responsible stewardship towards the animal kingdom.































