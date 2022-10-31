Thailand launches campaign against drugs for government officials

The Ministry of Interior has launched a campaign against drugs for government officials, as it aims to ensure clean practices among state agencies. Any government officer found involved in drug cases will face legal prosecution and stringent disciplinary actions.

The Ministry of Interior has launched a so-called house clean-up campaign against drug involvement, as part of the “cleanup before crackdown” policy.







This campaign aims to ensure zero drug involvement by government officials, as the government is looking to launch a national drug suppression campaign.

Permanent Secretary for Interior Suttipong Juljarern said this campaign demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to the anti-drug effort while providing rehabilitation services for drug users.

The ministry has instructed related agencies to complete the Re-X-Ray operation against drug abuse by the end of this month, with further investigation to be immediately launched after any drug-related arrests.







Provinces have been instructed to ensure the preparedness of rehabilitation facilities and staff to accommodate drug addicts seeking treatments, with a goal to help users recover from their addiction and return to normal livelihoods without a relapse.

Every province and district has been asked to work together with local partners to raise public awareness on the ways they can submit tips and information on drug cases, which include the 1567 24-hour hotline for Damrongtham Center. (NNT)

































