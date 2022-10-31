Minister of Labor expresses condolences after Itaewon incident and orders to verify Thai labors in Seoul

H.E. Mr. Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Labor expressed his condolences after the Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul. At least 151 people were killed and 82 others injured in a stampede accident that occurred Saturday (Oct 29) night at Itaewon, a district of the South Korean capital Seoul, during Halloween gatherings. He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has expressed his condolences and ordered the Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul to help Thais who have been affected by the incident.







Mr. Suchart Chomklin said he ordered Labour Attaché at Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul to verify Thai labour’s situation. Mr. Nithiphat Wattanasuwakul, Minister Counsellor / Labor Attaché at Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul reported that no Thai labor was killed in the incident. Unfortunately, Seoul police reported to the Embassy that one Thai (non-labor) was found dead after the incident. The Royal Thai Embassy in Seoul is in the process of coordinating with Korean authorities and relatives to organize the funeral. (NNT)

































