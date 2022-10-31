Bangkok ranks 1st place for Best Leisure City in Business Traveller Asia-Pacific survey

According to the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok has taken 1st place for Best Leisure City in the survey for the Business Traveller Asia-Pacific Awards 2022.

Business Traveller, a famous travel business publication, announced the 31st Business Traveller Asia-Pacific awards, which were voted on by readers of Business Traveler Asia-Pacific. The poll ran from July to September, and the results were compiled by the research agency Business Intelligence.







This year, Bangkok won top ranking in the category of “Best Leisure City in the Asia-Pacific,” which is the sixth year in a row. Bangkok was also ranked 3rd in the category of “Best Business Cities in Asia.”

In addition, Thailand received other awards: Thai Airways was ranked 3rd in the "Best Airline of Asia-Pacific," and the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Bangkok, was ranked 1st in the "Best Business Hotel in Asia-Pacific" survey. (PRD)


































