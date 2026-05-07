Russian national arrested in Phuket over illegal tour business at sea

PHUKET, Thailand – Phuket tourist police have arrested a Russian national accused of operating an unlicensed tourism business and working as an unauthorized tour guide during a fishing excursion near Chalong Bay. The arrest came amid increased inspections targeting foreigners suspected of working in occupations reserved for Thai nationals.

Officers began investigating after receiving information through the 1155 Tourist Police Hotline that foreign nationals were advertising tour packages through the Telegram application. Investigators then conducted an undercover operation for more than a month to gather evidence and confirm the suspect’s activities.







Police later arranged for an undercover officer to purchase a 3,000-baht-per-person fishing tour package. Officers said the suspect was leading a group of foreign tourists during a fishing trip near Chalong Bay when the tourist police deployed a patrol boat to intercept the tour and make the arrest at sea.

The suspect was transferred to investigators on charges including operating a tourism business without a license, acting as a tour guide without authorization, and working beyond the scope permitted under Thai law. (NNT)

















































