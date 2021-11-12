Thailand launches automobile clinics to reduce PM2.5

The Pollution Control Department together with the Federation of Thai Industries and 11 automobile manufacturers implement an auto clinic project to reduce particulate matter with the size of 2.5 micrometers and less in diameter (PM2.5).







Athapol Charoenchansa, director-general of the department, said that during winter high-pressure systems caused the accumulation of fine dust which breached the safe threshold sometimes. Therefore, the department implemented the project nationwide with FTI, Toyota, Isuzu, Mitsubishi, Nissan, Mazda, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Honda, MG, Suzuki and Hino from Oct 15 to Feb 28 next year.



According to him, the automobile manufacturers offer free engine checks and discounts on lubricants, auto parts and labor rates to attract owners of vehicles that have been used for seven years and more to have their vehicles serviced to reduce the impacts of the upcoming PM2.5 crisis. The discounts will be bigger for older vehicles. (TNA)



























