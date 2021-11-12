Bars, Pubs, Karaokes in Thailand cannot open until Jan 16, 2022

Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration announced Nov 12, that he agreed with the decision not to allow Pub, Bars and Karaokes to open on Dec 1 as scheduled, but to postpone the reopening until Jan 16, 2022.







He said the purpose of the delay is to give the authorities more time to evaluate the degree of the spread of the virus and administering more people with the necessary vaccines. He said that the nightlife business is a risky area and can be the cause of the spread of the COViD-19 virus.





He asked for the cooperation of those concerned to adhere to the strict safety rules to prevent the spread of the virus. He insisted that as many people as possible who are engaged in the entertainment business must get their allocated doses of the vaccine to be certain of full protection before the nightlife business can be allowed to reopen.





























