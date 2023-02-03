Thailand-Laos discuss reopening of four border checkpoints for trade and tourism

The Ministry of Commerce has voiced optimism over Thailand’s trade relationship with Laos after officials from both countries met to discuss the reopening of four border checkpoints.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce, Keerati Rushchano, recently visited Laos to meet with the Vice-Mayor of Vientiane and the Director of the Capital City’s Planning and Investment Department, Phoukhong Bannavong. The meeting was aimed to accelerate the reopening of four border checkpoints that have been closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, in order to stimulate the border economy and promote tourism.







According to Keerati, these checkpoints include Tha Duea local checkpoint opposite Nong Khai Municipal Pier, Nong Da traditional checkpoint, Park Ngum traditional checkpoint, and Kokhea traditional checkpoint. Thailand is ready to reopen each location as soon as Vientiane agrees to do the same.







Responding to his Thai counterpart, Phoukhong Bannavong said that Vientiane is now working to solve infrastructure, operational system, and human resource issues, and pledged to reopen the checkpoints as soon as possible.

The two sides have also agreed to focus on tourism connectivity to generate maximum benefits.

Thailand has 49 border checkpoints with Laos, with 44 currently open on the Thai side and 36 open on the Lao side. In 2022, Thai-Lao border trade was worth 260 billion baht, a 21.1% increase from the previous year, and accounted for 94.7% of the total trade between the two countries.

Border trade in Nong Khai province, which is adjacent to Vientiane, amounted to 86.5 billion baht in 2022, a 15.3% increase from the previous year, ranking first in border trade between Thailand and Laos. (NNT)



























