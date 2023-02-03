Police raid locations connected to online gambling network in Bangkok and Nonthaburi

The cyber police and the commando unit raided four locations in Bangkok and Nonthaburi in an operation to crack down on the online gambling network, running the Macao888 online gambling site.

In the raid at a beverage company in Huai Khwang’s RCA area, the police did not find the suspect, identified as Nopmanat Sangkasab. They seized computers, mobile phones and two guns.







Pol Maj Gen Wiwat Khamchamnan, deputy commissioner of the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau said the police had sought 13 arrest warrants from a court for those involving in running the gambling site and money mules.

One suspect, identified as Mr. Nattapong has been arrested so far while Mr. Nopmanat was reportedly in Hong Kong with his family. It is believed he booked the trip in advance in an attempt to flee. (TNA)



























