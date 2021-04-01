Police checkpoints are back on Thai roads today

Police will set up checkpoints for DUI – driving under the influence – that involves alcohol tests via breathalyser nationwide from April 1, with an emphasis on transparency and public scrutiny.



Deputy National Police chief Pol General Damrongsak Kittiprapas said police have started installing CCTV cameras at the points as well as body cameras on officers to record their interaction with road users to ensure transparent operations by officers at these checkpoints.







He said this applied to all checkpoints – whether traffic police, alcohol testing, air pollution or crime prevention. Each checkpoint must have a sign showing the police hotline 1599 and phone number of the commanding officer in the area, in case anyone wants to file a complaint.







Pol Gen Damrongsak said a police panel had concluded that the absence of checkpoints would lead to a rise in the number of offences – such as drink driving, driving in non-driving lanes and failure to wear crash helmets, drug smuggling and illegal immigration. (NNT)













