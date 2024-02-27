Thailand joins global effort for agricultural trade reform

Thailand has committed to joining forces with “The Cairns,” a coalition of the world’s top agricultural exporters, to push for reforms aimed at ensuring global food security. Announced after the 43rd Cairns Group Ministerial Meeting in Abu Dhabi, the group, which includes 20 countries and accounts for nearly 30% of global agricultural exports, seeks to liberalize agricultural trade in a fair manner.







Thai ambassador Pimchanok Pitfield underscored Thailand’s role in steering discussions on agricultural trade reforms with the objective of enhancing global food stability. The Cairns Group’s recent recommendations to the World Trade Organization (WTO) include opening trade markets, cutting agricultural subsidies that distort trade, and abolishing export subsidies, in line with WTO guidelines.

These efforts coincide with the WTO’s broader agenda to streamline trade regulations, amidst challenges such as global political tensions and economic uncertainties. As the new vice chairman of The Cairns, Pimchanok is tasked with promoting Thailand’s commitment to equitable agricultural trade and fostering collaborations with international bodies and stakeholders across sectors.







Established in 1986, The Cairns Group champions free and fair agricultural trade to benefit developing nations. With its exports totaling $587.6 billion in 2023, the group significantly influences the global agricultural market, with Thailand being a key member and the sixth largest exporter. (NNT)































