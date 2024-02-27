Thailand to solve issue of long passenger queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport

Airports of Thailand (AOT) and immigration authorities are taking steps to address the issue of long passenger queues at Suvarnabhumi Airport, following complaints by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin about the slow processing times.

During a follow-up inspection jointly conducted by AOT President Kerati Kijmanawat and Pol Maj Gen Choengron Rimpadee of Immigration Division 2, it was discovered that passengers spend up to 1 hour and 30 minutes on immigration procedures during peak times with the airport handling 5,000-6,000 passengers per hour.







To reduce waiting times to their 30-minute target, AOT plans to add 800 staff members by March 30 to assist with searches and guide passengers. Additionally, immigration is to fully staff all booths during busy periods. Starting March 1, 200 new immigration officers will be stationed at the airport, with a total of 400 expected by year-end.







To further streamline the process, 80 additional automatic channels equipped with enhanced passport-checking software will be operational by July 15, and 20 new gates will be installed by June 15. These updates will include advanced technology for examining power banks without requiring passengers to remove their shoes. A Common Use Passenger Processing System has been implemented for self check-in and baggage loading, and AoT is encouraging airlines to open check-in counters four hours prior to departure.

AOT also plans to expand the airport’s eastern terminal by 2027 to effectively manage growing passenger numbers and enhance the overall efficiency of the passenger processing system. (NNT)































