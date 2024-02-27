‘10th Meeting of India-Thailand JC’ promises proactive economic diplomacy

H.E. Mr. Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, arrived in New Delhi, India to co-chair the 10th Meeting of the India-Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JC) with H.E. Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India. The Meeting is held on 27 February 2024 at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, India.







The Meeting aims to push forward Thailand-India cooperation, especially high-level exchanges, proactive economic diplomacy, connectivity, and people-to-people exchanges. Both sides will also exchange views on international and regional developments.

Established in 1989, the Thailand-India JC aims to strengthen bilateral relations and foster closer cooperation. The previous JC Meeting was held in Bangkok in 2022. (MFA)



































