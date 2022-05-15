Thailand joins ‘15th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting’ in Bali, Indonesia

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the 15th ASEAN Health Ministers’ Meeting (AHMM) in Bali, Indonesia.

ASEAN Ministers of Public Health attended the 15th ASEAN Health Ministers Meeting to underline the regional health approach, including recovery and responsive plans for emergency situations.

During the meeting, the Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul met with the dialogue partners’ Health Ministers and discussed ways to intensity public health and approaches at the national level.(NNT)















































