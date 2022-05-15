No more travel hassles for foreigners to Vietnam from May 15; Thailand considering June

Vietnam is going to drop the Covid-19 test requirement for visitors entering the country effective from May 15 while the pandemic has been put under control.

The decision came as the number of Covid-19 cases as well as deaths, severe cases and hospitalization in Vietnam lessened significantly since mid-March.



Vietnam had dropped health declaration requirements for foreign visitors from April 27 and Covid-19 vaccine certificates, quarantine requirements from March 16 after it reopened tourism for international arrivals.

Up to date, Vietnam has administered more than 216 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines, of which about 69 million people have been vaccinated with at least two doses.







Vietnam reported only one Covid-19 death a day on averagein the past week.

While Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said plans are underway to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease aiming to set medical, economic, social and organizational standards that will allow the general public to live safely with the virus.

The health minister said the endemic designation does not mean the disease is no longer dangerous, adding that the government will need to ensure that the healthcare system remains capable of handling emergency situations.





At the same time, D rKiattiphum Wongrachit, permanent secretary of Public Health, said the number of new cases is expected to continue declining and more relaxed measures can be expected between late May and June.

Dr Kiattiphumadded that the health authority may consider reopening nightclubs, bars and karaoke venues, as well as lowering the alert level from 3 to 2 to make coming into the kingdom easier for foreign visitors. All of these proposals will require final approval from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration. (NNT)





































