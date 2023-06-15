Thailand, Japan collaborate on clinical cancer research

The National Cancer Institutes of Thailand and Japan signed a collaboration agreement on the clinical researches and exchange of treatment experience to suppress cancel cell growth. National Cancer Institute of Thailand signed a collaboration agreement with Japan’s National Cancer Institute to collaborate on clinical research on cancer treatment.

Dr.Thongchai Keeratihuttayakorn, Director – General of the Medical Services Department and Hitoshi Nakagama, M.D., D.M.Sc. President National Cancer Center signed the agreement on clinical researches, medication and treatment, focusing on targeting gene therapy for individuals.







The researches will cover three common types of cancer found in Thailand, which are breast, lung and colorectal cancer.

The project was approved by the Medical Council of Thailand and will be conducted under cooperation with medical schools and the private sector. Remote technology will be used to save cost of clinical researches. (TNA)






















