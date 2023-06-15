‘Smart SME EXPO 2023’ at IMPACT Arena July 6 – 9

The Thai small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are set to receive a major boost as the PMG Corporation organizes the 9th edition of ‘Smart SME EXPO 2023’.

The event, featuring both on-ground and virtual interactions, aims to drive Thai SMEs’ growth using the concept of 9 ‘Mega Trends’. A strategic collaboration between 10 government agencies, including the Institute of Food Research and the Department of Agricultural Promotion, this expo will provide SMEs with the necessary support to thrive in a rapidly evolving business environment.







One of the event’s highlights is a series of successful case studies presented by real franchise businesses. The expo, to be held from July 6 to 9, will showcase a vast array of franchises, cafes, and street food businesses occupying more than 10,000 square meters of Hall 7-8 of IMPACT Arena, Muang Thong Thani.







The events provide a platform for companies, such as Central Lab Thailand and the National Telecommunications Company to bolster their offerings, thereby providing Thai SMEs an avenue to scale and innovate.

The Smart SME EXPO 2023 is also expected to bring financial institutions into the fold, offering a range of low-interest loans to support SMEs. (NNT)















