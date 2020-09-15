Thailand is promoting domestic tourism while welcoming foreign tourists with strict measures

The government is stimulating domestic tourism and considering how to welcome foreign tourists to Thailand while the country is implementing serious measures to control the coronavirus disease 2019.







Deputy government spokesperson Traisulee Traisaranakul said that pending permission for the arrivals of foreign travelers, the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Tourism Authority of Thailand launched campaigns to encourage Thai people and expatriates to go on vacation to support the COVID-affected economy.

The government asked people to have vacation while urging operators to strictly implement disease control measures for public confidence.









Regarding the possibility of welcoming foreign tourists, Ms Traisulee said that relevant organizations were studying disease control solutions to handle arrivals and the solutions must guarantee public confidence.

The COVID-19 pandemic affected Thai and global tourism. Consequently, Thailand’s tourism-related income missed its target and there were great impacts on employment, she said.

The Ministry of Tourism and Sports hoped that when the local COVID-19 situation improves, tourism can solve Thai economic problems by generating national income and creating jobs for people, Ms Traisulee said. (TNA)











