Court orders rehabilitation of Thai Airways

The Central Bankruptcy Court ordered the rehabilitation of Thai Airways International (THAI) and the appointment of rehabilitation planners, acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said.







According to him, the planners consisted ACM Chaiyapruek Disayasarin, Chakkrit Parapuntakul, Pirapan Salirathavibhaga, Boontuck Wungcharoen, Piyasvasti Amranand, Mr Chansin and EY Corporate Advisory Services Co.









The planners will conclude a rehabilitation plan as soon as possible and THAI should be able to propose the plan to the court within the fourth quarter of this year. Creditors will consider the plan early next year. The court can approve the plan and appoint plan executors within the first quarter of next year and THAI can comply with the plan later.



Creditors can apply for repayment at http://www.led.go.th/tgreorg/index.asp or file their applications at THAI headquarters, the Legal Execution Department and its nationwide branches, the Office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (for debentures) and the Federation of Savings and Credit Cooperatives of Thailand (for cooperatives’ debentures).

The customers who seek refunds for their air tickets do not have to file repayment applications. However, the refund process will take times. Otherwise, they can change their refund demand to travel vouchers that will be valid until Dec 31, 2022.

Royal Orchid Plus mileage program members will retain their privileges and membership and the validity of their mileage will be extended until December next year. (TNA)












