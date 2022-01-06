Thailand is now in the 5th wave of COVID-19

The fifth wave of COVID-19 has begun faster than expected as daily caseloads are rising, according to the Department of Medical Services.

Dr Somsak Akksilp, director-general of the department, said that the fifth wave started, based on the assumption of Dr Sunt Srianthumrong of the Graduate School of Environment Development Administration at the National Institute of Development Administration.







The number of new COVID-19 cases was soaring and officials concerned earlier expected it to peak on Jan 10, he said.

According to Dr Somsak, the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads faster than the Delta variant but causes milder symptoms. Statistics showed that 54% of Omicron patients coughed, 39% had a sore throat and 29% had a fever. It is difficult to distinguish them from the people who have an ordinary fever. The people who developed cold-like symptoms should refrain from doing activities with others.



There will be enough hospital beds unless daily caseloads exceed 30,000. Severely ill Omicron patients will recover at hospitals within about 14 days.

Greater Bangkok has 31,701 hospital beds, 5,873 of which or 18.53% are occupied. The people whose antigen tests return positive for COVID-19 can call 1330 to enter the treatment system of the government. (TNA)



























