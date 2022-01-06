Security guard wanted for raping woman at condominium in Bangkok

By Pattaya Mail
Bangkok police will seek a warrant for the arrest of a security guard chief at a condominium building who allegedly raped a female dweller in her room.

The incident happened to a 36-year-old woman at a condominium building in Thon Buri in late night of Jan 3. Pol Maj Gen Jirasant Kaewsaeng-ek, spokesman of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, said police would seek a court warrant for the arrest of Montree Yaikrathok, 41, for the rape. Police had yet to locate him.



The suspect had been prosecuted for raping a child in Sa Kaeo province in 2016. Police will check the security firm of the suspect because the Security Guard Business Act prohibits the people who were found guilty of a sexual offence from working as a security guard.

The firm will face legal action if it fails to check the background of its security guards. (TNA)

