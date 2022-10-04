Thailand is fully open to travelers with no entry restrictions

Thailand is now fully open to travelers with no entry restrictions, as COVID-19 has been reclassified from a “dangerous infectious disease” to an “infectious disease under watch.”

Deputy Government Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said that, starting from 1 October 2022, visitors to Thailand do not need to show documents concerning COVID-19, such as a proof of COVID-19 vaccination or results of COVID-19 tests.







The Ministry of Public Health has also scrapped “Thai Chana,” a COVID-19 tracing mobile application for tourist arrivals. Moreover, all information in the tracing system will be destroyed, based on information safety standards.

Ms. Rachada said that the Government would continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation. It stressed that a COVID-19 vaccine booster is necessary, as it would reduce the risk of severe complications. Therefore, people should receive a booster dose and continue protective measures, such as keeping a physical distance of at least one meter from other people and wearing a face mask in congested areas.







She said that the Government has acquired three million doses of Pfizer vaccine for children aged between six months and four years. The vaccine is expected to arrive in Thailand and to be distributed to children throughout the country in the second half of October 2022.

Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary for Public Health Opas Kankawinpong cited the COVID-19 situation as a lesson for public health management in Thailand. People have become more aware of health care and have given good cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 crisis over the very difficult period. (PRD)





































