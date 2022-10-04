Anti-COVID nasal spray now available in Thailand

Locally made anti-COVID-19 nasal spray with six-hour protection is now available at the outlets of the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) and partners.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said the Health Systems Research Institute (HSRI) launched the country’s first anti-COVID-19 nasal spray product under the brand name of Vaill CoviTRAP Anti-CoV Nasal Spray.







The product was registered with the Food and Drug Administration and became available on Oct 1 at the GPO’s drug store in Ratchathewi area and the outlets of partners including The Senizens and Panacura clinics.







The spray can trap and stop COVID-19 physically in nasal cavities for six hours. It coats nasal passages with HPMC and reduce the virus’s ability to adhere to nasal passages. The product also stops COVID-19 with antibodies. It can be applied every six hours or three times a day.

More information about the product is available at the @Covitrap LINE account and the Covitrap Facebook account. (TNA)

































