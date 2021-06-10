Pattaya-Huay Yai police raid rubber gloves plant

Police raided a Huay Yai manufacturing plant allegedly producing medical rubber gloves without a license.

Huay Yai police and Chonburi public health officials served a search warrant June 8 on the unnamed business operating at 53/4 Moo. 11 in Huay Yai. They arrested Vicharn Suwan, 26, allegedly a factory keeper.







The raid uncovered tens of thousands of boxes containing ‘MSCS’ brand rubber gloves, and stacks of smaller boxes ready to sell for 2,500 baht. Police estimate the haul was worth 100 million baht.

The raid was conducted in response to an unhappy foreign customer who claimed he had paid for an unspecified number of gloves without receiving them, and who said he was denied a refund.



Suwan has been taken to Huay Yai station for legal processing.

Chonburi provincial police commander, Pol. Col. Sukhthat, said the amount seized from the factory would be kept for further investigation by the Chonburi public health office. Police did not reveal the name of the person suspected of owning/running the operation.























