Thailand introduces energy labels for more products

The Energy Ministry has introduced energy labels for more categories of products in an effort to promote energy conservation, with the No.5 label for low energy consumption granted for items from EV chargers to student uniforms that can help cut down energy consumption.

Permanent Secretary of Energy Kulit Sombatsiri, Energy Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) Governor Boonyanit Wongrukmit, and delegates from partner agencies signed an agreement to cooperate on the energy label campaign and establish cooperation with private firms on energy efficiency certification.







Thailand’s energy efficiency label program previously granted the No.5 label to electrical appliances such as air conditioners and refrigerators that pass EGAT’s energy consumption criteria.

In the signing ceremony today, the Ministry of Energy and the EGAT introduced the No.5 label for student uniforms that require less ironing, which helps reduce energy consumption.

EGAT has been working with Thailand Textile Institute to develop a new standard for energy-saving clothes that are comfortable to wear and do not wrinkle.







Newer products with the No.5 label are expected to hit the market from April next year, including two charger models for electric motorcycles, motorcycle batteries, and split-type air conditioning systems. EGAT is encouraging more manufacturers and sellers to join the energy label program, in line with Thailand’s goal to lower carbon emissions and achieve carbon neutrality. (NNT)

































