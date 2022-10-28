PM elaborates on 3 core strategies for elevating Thailand’s prosperity level

The prime minister has asserted a revamp of Thailand requires the implementation of 3 core strategies that would elevate prosperity and people’s overall livelihood.

Prime Minister Gen. Prayut Chan-o-cha delivered a speech on the topic “Accelerating Thailand.” He elaborated the government strives to concretely bring various initiatives to realization as it prepares the nation for future challenges. One goal is to elevate the overall wealth of the nation and dissipate prosperity to every locality so people’s livelihood could improve. Three core strategies are being implemented for these purposes. The first strategy involves infrastructure development for transportation as well as for digital affairs.







Infrastructure will open up opportunities for people to make their living and be self-reliant. The second strategy involves the electric vehicles industry and modern agriculture. These two industries are poised to become among the world’s largest in the future. The third strategy concerns the use of the banking sector to create opportunities for new entrepreneurs and enterprises.

The prime minister said the aim is to bring these strategies to realization within the next 12 months. Many projects under these strategies are already progressing. Gen. Prayut called for the public to have confidence in said projects and asked for public cooperation in taking the nation toward greater prosperity.







The prime minister added there are criticisms over his management of the nation from time to time, and said this is normal in a democracy. He noted that people should not let their attention over crucial national matters be distracted. He asked that everybody contribute to the big picture at hand and ready the nation for the future. (NNT)



































