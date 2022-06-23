Loei province in north Thailand set to hold annual ghost festival July 1-3

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) invites the public to the colorful and intriguing “Bun Luang and Phi Ta Khon” festival, which will be held from July 1 to 3, 2022, in Loei province.

This one-of-a-kind annual celebration, in which local villagers don distinctive and brightly colored masks and headgear to participate in the carnival atmosphere, is a popular date on the festival calendar. The parade of costumed villagers through town is the event’s most well-known feature and a highlight.







On July 2, the festival’s official opening ceremony will be followed by the summoning of spirits, the grand parade, the making of merit, and the firing of bamboo rockets.



The three-day event also includes 13 consecutive Buddhist sermons at Phon-Chai Temple, as well as the parade of all villages in Dan Sai District’s consecutive Buddhist sermons.

TAT Loei Office can be reached at 042-812812, 042-811405, or via e-mail at [email protected] (NNT)

































