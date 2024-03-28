Thailand intensifies crackdown on coconut smuggling

The Department of Internal Trade (DIT) is collaborating with provincial commerce officials and coordinating with customs checkpoints to meticulously monitor the importation of coconuts from abroad.

This effort entails comprehensive inspections of the entire supply chain, starting from the source, including Bangkok Port and Laem Chabang Port in Chonburi Province, as well as both primary and secondary transportation routes. The goal is to track the movement of these illicit products, which typically end up at coconut processing companies and deshelling plants.







This initiative aims to vigilantly oversee the coconut product situation and block the influx of foreign coconuts into the domestic market, potentially undermining the prices of locally grown coconuts by farmers.

Nevertheless, when special inspection officers were deployed to scrutinize coconut processing companies, major importers of foreign coconuts, and contracted deshelling factories in Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces, it was verified that transportation permissions were in order. These operations also continue to support local coconut purchases, utilizing imported coconuts as raw materials for branded company products, without any instances of foreign coconuts being sold in the local market detected.







The DIT is committed to ensuring that importers of agricultural products adhere to regulations, underlining the importance of strict compliance with the law. The department will persist in sending special inspection officers to examine all related areas thoroughly.

Should smuggling of agricultural products be uncovered, the consequences include imprisonment for up to 5 years or a fine not exceeding 100,000 baht, or both. Additionally, if any farmer encounters unfair practices in the sale of agricultural products or observes exploitation of farmers, they are encouraged to report their concerns to the DIT hotline 1569 or at provincial commerce offices across the country. (NNT)































